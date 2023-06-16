The beauty of small town life is the people and the joys we share together.
Summertime in northeast Indiana brings out the best of us, and the coming weekends offer a great example. Our festivals are what bring us together, make our communities so great.
There literally is a ton of stuff to do, and there has been ever since Memorial Day weekend. But this weekend is like the kickoff to festivals of every sort in our four-county corner of the world that is northeast Indiana.
A discussion of our reporters posed a simple question: How are we going to cover it all? Well, we might not be able to have reporters in every corner of the community, but there’s so much going on that you shouldn’t have any trouble finding something to do.
Next week brings Strawberry Fest at Eckart Public Library in Auburn. This is the height of the strawberry season so there should be much to enjoy. Shortcake anyone?
This coming weekend is going to bring much to fill your dance card.
In Fremont, there’s MusicFest, which always brings in numerous local acts that are very entertaining. And dancing in the street. Of course there’s a parade. As an added attraction this year, at the local dog park, there’s Woof Stock. (Get it?)
In Angola, break out your rainbow gear for the city’s annual Pride Fest at Commons Park.
There will be a dedication to a local official, passed, who did much for the Fish Creek Trail in Hamilton, local and former Steuben County Surveyor Larry Gilbert.
For those who want a spiritual event to fill one’s soul, the first summer service at the historic Powers Church will be held.
In Noble County, there’s also a long list of to-dos or must-dos, for some.
Avilla’s Freedom Festival runs from Thursday through Saturday this week, highlighted by a concert by Todd Allen Herendeen
Also on Saturday, the city of Kendallville be celebrating its 160th anniversary with a special program from 2-4 p.m. in the city’s downtown.
The celebration will include a mayoral proclamation and historic walking tours with Terry Housholder, retired publisher of KPC Media.
The celebration will honor Alonzo Anderson and his significant — but little known — contributions to Kendallville as one of the first and only African-American pioneers in Noble County.
The special guest will be Eunice Trotter, executive direction of the Black Heritage Preservation Program with Indiana Landmarks.
The list goes on as the summer continues with Fourth of July celebrations and county fairs then progresses into the fall, with many harvest festivals and even the return of the Pigeon River Festival in tiny Mongo.
Our celebrations, no matter what they are centered around — be it food, music, beliefs or just being — bring people together, no matter the reason, to celebrate community. Get out and enjoy the summer. Enjoy your community.
We know how to celebrate in northeast Indiana, and really this is a celebration of the love of our communities and of one another.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Michael Marturello and Jeff Jones. We welcome readers’ comments.
