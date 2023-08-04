Let’s make it a safe school year.

In the coming days, schools will be back in session, if they haven’t started already.
With that, comes the return of school buses to our local streets and highways.
We feel that most people know how to drive safely with school buses out on the roads, but every year we see how many forget driving safely while sharing the road with school buses. Every year, unfortunately, we either see violations out in our communities or we end up reporting on tragedies when motorists fail to operate safely.
Here are a few practices to keep in mind while sharing the road with our most precious cargo, thanks to the Indiana State Police:
• If a school bus stops on a two-lane road with the red lights flashing and stop arm extended, all motorists must stop.
• If a school bus stops on a multi-lane roadway without a barrier and with the red lights flashing and stop arm extended, all motorists must stop.
• If a school bus stops on a multi-lane roadway with a grassy and/or concrete barrier and with the red lights flashing and stop arm extended, only vehicles behind the bus must stop. Vehicles approaching from the opposite side are not required to stop but should remain cautious.
Parents, remember these tips as you wait for the bus to arrive:
• Children should also stand six feet away from the curb while waiting for the bus and only approach the bus when the doors open after it comes to a complete stop.
• Make sure children look both ways before crossing the street in front of the bus in case motorists do not heed state school bus safety laws.
A change in law brought on a few years ago due to a bus tragedy in the Rochester area resulted in changes for not only motorists but school districts.
Buses have been equipped with more safety equipment and systems to warn motorists of their task, not only in the dark but during daylight hours.
Penalties have increased for drivers who disregard a school bus stop arm when it is extended. A judge can suspend a driver’s license for 90 days on the first offense or one year for a repeat offense.
A judge also can assess a new “safe schools fee,” of at least $200 but not more than $1,000, to a driver convicted of recklessly passing a school bus when the stop arm was extended. School districts could use the fees to help pay for cameras mounted on stop arms to help identify violators. (And many of our school districts have added the cameras, which might help deter reckless or careless driving while around buses.)
Injuring someone when passing a bus illegally becomes a felony crime, with a higher level of felony for a violation that causes a death.
School districts must try to avoid having bus stops where students must cross U.S. or state highways. A bus driver may not load or unload a student at a location that requires the student to cross a roadway unless no safe alternatives are available. We have already seen changes made with routes locally.
On other streets and minor roads, the bus driver must load and unload students “as close to the right-hand curb or edge of the roadway as practicable.”
The law encourages school districts — and citizens — to petition for reduced speed limits in areas where that could improve the safety of loading and unloading school buses.
All Hoosiers obtaining learner’s permits or driver’s licenses will be questioned about their knowledge of state laws on stopping for school buses.
Let’s make it a safe school year.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Jeff Jones, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. We welcome readers’ comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.