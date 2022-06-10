25 years ago
• Indiana Natural Resources officials and local environmentalists have confirmed that zebra mussels have taken hold in more lakes than Lake James and Snow Lake, which were determined to have the mussels in testing by a world-renown biologist in 1996. Clear Lake, Lake Gage and Lake George are now hosts for the invasive, non-native mussel. It is also believed that Jimmerson Lake, due to it being downstream from James and Snow, probably has zebra mussels, also.
