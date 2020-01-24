25 years ago
• A weekend snowstorm that dumped some 9 1/2 inches of snow on Steuben County caught the community by surprise, especially some 450 Boy Scouts who were on a weekend camping adventure at Camp Little Turtle near Pleasant Lake. Neighboring dairy farmer Max Favourite was kind enough to bring in his heavy equipment to plow so the Scouts could make their way home.
