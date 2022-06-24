Robert Parker, 10 year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Harmon Parker, Park Avenue, Kendallville, was given an unpleasant thrill and escaped possible drowning at Bixler Lake, when he became exhausted and was carried into deep water by the current stream which enters the lake from the electric light and water works plant at the end of Diamond Street. The boy had been bathing and was playing along the shoreline when he waded into the lake at the point of the current. At the time, city employees were working at the lake and a barricade was being installed to check the current. The youth lost his control in the stream and realizing his plight called for help. George Prentice, employed with the city, jumped into the water and pulled the lad to safety. With the exception of a scare, the lad suffered no ill affects from the happening.
