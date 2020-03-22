90 years ago
• Old time trading has once more come into fashion. John Hossinger, salesman for the Kendallville Hudson-Essex, made an old time trade yesterday consisting of the following: one roan yearling colt; one sorrel yearling colt; one yearling Holstein heifer; one 1925 Ford Tudor, and balance in money for one of his good used cars.
