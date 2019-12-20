25 years ago
• Come Jan. 1, Angola will have its first two full-time firefighters on the force. Joining Chief Mike Meek and Fire Marshal Scott Lehman will be firefighters Terry Gary and Brian Bowden. Angola will still maintain a volunteer firefighting department.
(0) comments
