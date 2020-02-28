Another one of Sen. Robert Meeks' water safety bills has made it out of committee, this time a bill that will regulate operation of personal watercraft, like Jet Skis and Wave Runners. The LaGrange Republican's bill will also require an operator of a personal watercraft to have a valid driver's license.
