Herald-Republican fishing columnist Paul Oakes is calling for an investigation of the bass population of Crooked Lake after some bass caught in a recent tournament turned up with parasites and were underweight. Information obtained during the tournament is being forwarded on to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
