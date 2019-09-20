25 years ago
• With a little more than a month away from the fall 1994 election political columnist Brian Howey predicts that incumbent Rep. Jill Long, D-Larwill, will have to run a perfect campaign in order to hold off challenger Mark Souder, the Republican nominee for the 4th District seat in Congress.
