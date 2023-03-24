The accolades keep piling up for Fremont High School standout student-athlete Tim Ritter. The Eagle senior was just informed he was named one of the prestigious Indiana Academic All Stars for 1997-98. The award is selected by a team from the Indianapolis News.
Commented
