• Herald Republican humor columnist R. Karl Largent writes that the upcoming Halloween holiday is one that’s not for the goody-goody types of the world, like most other holidays. “It’s for crochety old guys like me.”
Thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially late. Low 64F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Updated: September 27, 2019 @ 8:34 pm
