25 years ago
• East Noble junior Brian Inniger, an avid glider pilot, put aside his soaring skills this year to climb to the top of another endeavor. Inniger, 17, was recently elected president of the Indiana Association of Student Councils for the 1998-99 school year. He is the third East Noble student to achieve this honor in recent years, according to Richard Bentz, longtime East Noble High School Student Council adviser.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.