Steuben Circuit Court Judge Randall Forbes told the Steuben County Council it needed to fund beefed up security with a police officer at the entry to the Steuben County Courthouse or he would mandate it in court. Forbes' demands came after the courthouse was cleared and his family had to be removed from home to a secure location after threats were made to the judge's life last Wednesday.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.