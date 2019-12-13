Steuben Circuit Court Judge Randall Forbes told the Steuben County Council it needed to fund beefed up security with a police officer at the entry to the Steuben County Courthouse or he would mandate it in court. Forbes' demands came after the courthouse was cleared and his family had to be removed from home to a secure location after threats were made to the judge's life last Wednesday.
