25 years ago
• After announcing in November he was withdrawing from consideration as the new athletic director of Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne, Tri-State University Development Director Stanley “Butch” Perchan has accepted the post at the Fort Wayne college. Perchan replaces Arnie Ball, who remains as IPFW’s successful volleyball coach and an assistant AD.
