25 years ago
• With the new year will come added security at the Steuben County Courthouse. As promised, in his last week as Steuben Circuit Court Judge, Randall Forbes mandated the Steuben County Council spend $45,000 on security measures for the courthouse, which includes the salary for a guard. The measure was a result of threats made to Forbes and his family last fall.
