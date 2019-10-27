25 years ago
• East Noble High School’s academic Spell Bowl team qualified for next month’s state finals by finishing first among Class 1 schools at the area competition at Northridge High School. According to Spell Bowl team coach Bob Avery, eight East noble student haad perfect 9 out of 9 scores. They were: Amy Fischer, senior; Mary Carunchia, Patrick Kniss, Jessica Lamp and Jessi Rimmel, juniors; Todd Helmkamp, sophomore; and Crystal Reid and Sarah Trzynka, freshmen.
