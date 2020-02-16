90 years ago
• Monabelle Grossman, four year old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Earl Grossman, 419 Prospect Ave., Kendallville, fell into Deibele Creek while crossing on a plank with her brother Ivan, age 10. There was about 2 1/2 feet of water in the creek at the time and the current was rapid. The young man jumped in and rescued his sister, who had landed head downward, and would have soon drowned. Both had to cross a vacant lot to reach their home, and though it was comparatively a warm day, they were thoroughly chilled before reaching their home in their wet clothing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.