Recently updated Census data confirmed what city officials have known for years, that Angola is growing by leaps and bounds. Data recently released by the Census shows Angola has grown by about 41% between 1990-1996. The population started the decade at an estimated 5,581 people but has grown to 8,248 people last year. "We knew it," Mayor Bill Selman said. "We think it's somewhere between 8,000 and 9,000," City Planner Tom Spidel said.
