25 years ago
• After nearly 25 years as Avilla town attorney, Dave Laur announced his resignation at the Avilla Town council meeting. His duties as Noble County prosecutor will become full time in April. Under Indiana law, a county prosecutor is not allowed to have any private practice when holding the position of full-time prosecutor. He will continue to be prosecutor until the end of 1998 when his term expires. He is seeking the judgeship of Noble Circuit Court on the Democratic ticket.
