90 years ago
• Crime, an issue that is attracting more than usual attention in all parts of the nation due to over crowded prison conditions, was analyzed last night by the Rev. William J. Ehrman, of the Catholic Church, at the weekly meeting of Kendallville Rotary Club at Gawthrop Hotel in downtown Kendallville. The Rev. Ehrman, who was chaplain at the state prison in Michigan City before coming to Kendallville last summer, declared that wrecked homes, feeble mindedness and the lack of proper environment were largely responsible for the crime wave of today. And he pointed out that more attention to religion was essential.
