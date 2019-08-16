25 years ago
• A new program developed by Indiana Gov. Evan Bayh will call for placing signs along Indiana highways to promote recycling. The program encourages people to use local solid waste management districts and their recycling programs.
25 years ago
• A new program developed by Indiana Gov. Evan Bayh will call for placing signs along Indiana highways to promote recycling. The program encourages people to use local solid waste management districts and their recycling programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.