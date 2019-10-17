Tri-State University is going to hold an open house to unveil to the public for the first time its private collection of 17th century French portrait engravings in the Wells Gallery of the Charles and Nancy Taylor Hall of Humanities. The event will also feature a lecture with an expert from Loyola University.
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- 'Resolution not persecution'
- Gene therapy gives "miracle boy" a second chance at life
- City will repair 15 roads with Community Crossing funds
- EN educators learn about local job options
- Jenna Dewan 'blindsided' when Channing Tatum moved on
- Eva Longoria advised by Victoria Beckham
- Dennis Rodman charged with battery
- College football: UNI sets sights on strong finish
Most Popular
Articles
- Religious statues defaced in Rome City
- Horse seized from LaGrange County farm healing
- Northside Body Shop has new owners
- Colten Cripe answering all questions after accident
- Orland man arrested on child porn charges
- Man dies of electrocution while inspecting power pole
- Succession plan: Harper will lead Avilla, Erexson rises at South Side
- Woman on trial for alleged theft of funds from DeKalb County doctor
- Prairie Heights to host 47th annual Heritage Festival
- Police seek help in locating missing woman
Images
Videos
Latest News
- 'Resolution not persecution'
- Gene therapy gives "miracle boy" a second chance at life
- City will repair 15 roads with Community Crossing funds
- EN educators learn about local job options
- Jenna Dewan 'blindsided' when Channing Tatum moved on
- Eva Longoria advised by Victoria Beckham
- Dennis Rodman charged with battery
- College football: UNI sets sights on strong finish
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.