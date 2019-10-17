Republican Mark Souder, who is challenging Democratic Rep. Jill Long for her 4th District seat in Congress, was campaigning in Angola last week and brought in the big gun, Sen. Dan Coats, who used to hold the 4th District seat before being appointed to the U.S. Senate after Sen. Dan Quayle was elected vice president in 1988.
