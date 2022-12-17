25 years ago
• Wee Haven Industries and DeKalb Association for the Developmentally Disabled (DADD) in Garrett completed a major redevelopment and expansion project at its Garrett site. Wee Haven director Ron Murphy thanked dozens of businesses, industries and individuals in the DeKalb County community for their generous support in making the project a reality.
