25 years ago
• Richard C. “Rick” Mappin of Auburn was named president of the Dekko Foundation according to the foundations CEO Lorene Salsbery. Prior to joining the Dekko staff in 1996, he was the administrator of a major law firm in Maryland. At Dekko, he serves on the Indiana Child Care Fund, Indiana Donors Alliance board of directors and is a volunteer at Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana.
