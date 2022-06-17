A spirit of cooperation filled the air as ground was broken Monday in Fremont for the new Cardinal IG glass manufacturing facility. The celebration was held after months of negotiations between Cardinal officials and local and state officials that finally led to the company choosing Fremont for its new plant.
looking back angola
MIKE MARTURELLO
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Vision meetings begin in county
- MSD teachers already in Ohio
- Local clerks endorse secretary of state candidate
- Welcome to Main Street
- More Physical Activity Reported by Those Undergoing Bariatric Surgery
- Continued CPAP Use Cuts Risk for Death
- looking back angola
- Amateur boxer qualifies for regional event, hopes to build sport in Montana
Most Popular
Articles
- Biker sting cases 'problematic'
- Storm cuts a devastating swath through Steuben
- Family tradition
- Eastside's softball state championship in photos
- S.R. 9 closure causing headaches for Rome City
- LaGrange man hopes to launch sports podcast career
- Bill's Towing celebrates grand opening
- Man allegedly sold drugs from office set up in storage unit
- Humane Society staff snips ribbon, opening on hold
- Fundraiser slated for motorcycle accident victim Jan Steele
Images
Videos
Commented
- How can it be? (1)
- Enough is enough (1)
Latest News
- Vision meetings begin in county
- MSD teachers already in Ohio
- Local clerks endorse secretary of state candidate
- Welcome to Main Street
- More Physical Activity Reported by Those Undergoing Bariatric Surgery
- Continued CPAP Use Cuts Risk for Death
- looking back angola
- Amateur boxer qualifies for regional event, hopes to build sport in Montana
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.