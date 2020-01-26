25 years ago
• Kendallville Jaycees, under the leadership of Jeff Jarrett, president; Jeff Platt, vice president; Larry Desormeaqux, secretary; Bob Buchanan, treasurer; and board members Michele Traxler, Tammie Jarrett, and Todd Barr, hope to rebuild their membership during 1995. They enthusiastically look forward to continuing and adding to their philanthropic endeavors to help the community.
