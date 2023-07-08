90 years ago
• A new mail service that will be of material advantage to residents of South Milford, Helmer, Stroh, Hudson and Ashley, will become effective next week, according to word received by local post office officials from the second assistant postmaster general at Washington, D.C. Service from the local post office will be provided twice daily for patrons of the five above named towns except on Sundays and holidays. The mail will be carried by Frank B. Barber, carrier on the star mail route out of this city. The change was brought about due to curtailment of mail trains on the branch of the Wabash Railroad.
