90 years ago
• Dale Squibb, of Rome City, has been awarded the medal of the Purple Heart for military service. Mr. Squibb entered his company’s service June 26, 1918, and was sent to Camp Sherman, Chillicothe, Ohio. He embarked for France September 2, 1918. On November 7 he was severely wounded by shrapnel while fighting in the Argonne Woods. He was treated in various hospitals in France until sent back to the States, arriving on February 7, 1919. He was sent to West Baden where he remained under treatment until April, being mustered out at Camp Custer, Michigan, on April 8, 1919.
