Pokagon State Park officials are ready to get on with and move on from its first controled deer hunt next week. Once the hunt — aimed at thinning the unhealthy herd — is complete, the park can start restoring the proper mix of flora and fauna and return to its original mission, presenting Indiana as how it may have appeared before human development.
