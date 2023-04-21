25 years ago
• Everything will be better for voters in the May 5 primary after Steuben County starts using new electronic voting machines, said Steuben County Clerk Deb Arnett. On Friday a public test day was held to give the new equipment a trial run. Among other features, results from polling places will be sent to the Courthouse via modem, which should speed up the process of tallying votes.
