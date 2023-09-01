25 years ago
• Indiana Department of Natural Resources divers came up empty handed in their quest to find an airplane that had crashed into the third basin of Lake James many years ago. That’s because the plane was recovered at the time of the crash in 1971, said an individual who helped with the plane recovery effort some 27 years ago.
