25 years ago
• Members of the Steuben County Ministerial Association vowed they would do all in their power to keep the doors of Project Help open. The ministry that helps people who are in need of certain security needs, particularly food, has been teetering on closing after its director left because of the organizations finances. The Rev. Tom Smith of the Presbyterian Chapel of the Lakes, said the Ministerial Association, which started Project Help, could not allow the agency to close. (NOTE: Project Help continues to be a thriving ministry today in Angola.)
