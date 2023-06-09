Indiana Conservation Officers and officers from the Steuben County Sheriff's Department, employing canine officers, chased a Fremont teen through the lily pads late Monday night after he allegedly stole a boat from the nearby area. Eventually police caught up with the young man after he crashed the boat near Eagle Island and fled through a marshy area that's a tangle of lily pads.
Herald Republican 25 years
MIKE MARTURELLO
