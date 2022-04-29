Police are once again asking for the public's help in identifying the person or persons, most likely, who are responsible for vandalism in Angola's Circle Hill Cemetery. Angola Police report that numerous gravestones were toppled by the vandals. People are asked to phone tips to Crime Stoppers.
