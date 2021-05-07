Former Hamilton Town Marshal Jimmie James gave his resounding support to his replacement, Joe Patterson, who was selected as the new marshal by the Hamilton Town Council on Monday. James' dismissal continues to stir controversy; he was let go due to ongoing medical problems.
