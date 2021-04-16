25 years ago
• Angola High School senior Lindsay Watkins had totally forgotten about the application she made for the Indiana Academic All Stars honors program, so it came as a surprise when she was selected. Watkins, who ranks No. 3 in her class, was named one of the top 40 high school seniors in the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.