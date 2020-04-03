25 years ago
• Wearing life jackets while boating apparently will not be required again this year, Lt. Ralph Taylor of the Indiana Department Natural Resources said. Consequently, boat cushions and ring buoys will still be allowed as personal flotation devices while boating in Indiana.
