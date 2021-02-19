Steuben County Councilman Mark Chrysler ended the speculation when he announced Tuesday that he would not seek an eighth term in office. The race for the three at-large seats are being sought by seven Republicans and two Democrats so far, but it will not include the Pleasant Lake Republican who has some 34 years of public service.
