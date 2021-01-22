A meeting will be held Monday about possibly bringing a YMCA to Steuben County. A local organizing group is holding the meeting at City Hall because the facility might be sited on Smurr Field, which is part of Commons Park. It's highly likely the YMCA would be a satellite of the Fort Wayne YMCA.
