Nine Hamilton Community Schools teachers will not be retained in the coming school year as the board of education decided to cut teaching staff in order to meet a budget shortfall that is hamstringing the county's smallest school district. The cuts were announced on Monday's board of education meeting.
Latest News
- Former poet laureate to join Trine reading
- Before the clay gets hard ...
- Matthew Rhys played drunken prank on The Americans writers
- Vanessa Hudgens: I have manifested everything in my life!
- 'I get so emotional!' Khloe Kardashian cannot believe her daughter True is five already
- Richard Armitage felt liberated filming full-frontal nude scenes
- On the clock: Miami Dolphins draft preview
- Our posture dates back to apes living in Africa 21 million years ago
Most Popular
Articles
- BREAKING: Drake Terrace shooting resolved, shooter is deceased
- 10 1/2 HOURS: Gunman Michael Emmons, 70, dead; no other injuries reported after lengthy Kendallville standoff
- The Queen ‘orchestrated military-style exercise to stand on Buckingham Palace’s balcony during Platinum Jubilee’
- Sarah Ferguson ‘left off King Charles’ 2,000-strong coronation guest list’
- Prince Andrew ‘drops plans to write money-spinning memoir like Prince Harry’
- Katie Holmes: I am not sexy!
- Mayor Fisel's health takes turn for the worse
- Khloe Kardashian feels 'proud' of Tristan Thompson
- Auburn deserves a new leader
- New school resource officer will now retire
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Former poet laureate to join Trine reading
- Before the clay gets hard ...
- Matthew Rhys played drunken prank on The Americans writers
- Vanessa Hudgens: I have manifested everything in my life!
- 'I get so emotional!' Khloe Kardashian cannot believe her daughter True is five already
- Richard Armitage felt liberated filming full-frontal nude scenes
- On the clock: Miami Dolphins draft preview
- Our posture dates back to apes living in Africa 21 million years ago
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.