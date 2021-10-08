Angola Mayor Bill Selman was caught totally off guard when he was presented with a Sagamore of the Wabash award Sunday during a Spike and the Bulldogs concert at Commons Park. The state's highest honor for a civilian was presented by Sen. Robert Meeks, R-LaGrange.
