For all of her century of living, Irene Butler has never been a parade. That all will change this weekend when she leads the Vermont Settlement Days festival parade in Orland as its grand marshal.
Latest News
- Lt. Gov. gets tour of new Council on Aging senior center
- Executive order details rules, exceptions for mask mandate
- A pandemic birthday will never be forgotten
- New COVID-19 patients include three children
- Indiana sets new single-day record for COVID-19 cases
- Community foundation awards grants
- Garrett Police issue statement on masks
- look back angola
Most Popular
Articles
- Auburn Police release policy on mask order
- DeKalb Free Fall Fair canceled
- UPDATE_One hurt in Auburn shooting
- Holcomb to mandate mask use in Indiana starting Monday
- Major phone outage hits Kendallville after underground cables cut
- More than 100 nursing homes residents and staff contracted COVID-19 in five-county area
- Fremont sets deadline for e-learning
- Spry 90-year-old credits orchids for longevity
- Garrett teacher named as finalist for teaching honor
- Tanks for the Memories: Howe tank heads to new home in Richmond
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest News
- Lt. Gov. gets tour of new Council on Aging senior center
- Executive order details rules, exceptions for mask mandate
- A pandemic birthday will never be forgotten
- New COVID-19 patients include three children
- Indiana sets new single-day record for COVID-19 cases
- Community foundation awards grants
- Garrett Police issue statement on masks
- look back angola
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.