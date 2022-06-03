A meeting has tentatively been set between officials from the Horizon Outlet Center near Fremont and a traffic study company from Fort Wayne to look into possibly putting in a lighted traffic signals at the intersection of S.R. 120 and S.R. 127. The current traffic control is a four-way stop, which can become quite congested, like this past Memorial Day holiday weekend.
