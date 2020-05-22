25 years ago
• Sen. Robert Meeks’ bill that will require a license to drive a boat, sets a minimum age to drive a boat and will curtail reckless operation of personal watercraft was signed into law by Gov. Evan Bayh. The signing ends the rocky road the LaGrange Republican’s legislation took to end up getting passed by the General Assembly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.