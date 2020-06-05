25 years ago
• Steuben County Republican Central Committee Chairman Richard Dodge has tendered his resignation after nearly seven years in the post. He said he’s stepping aside to give a new person time to settle in to the position in order to gear up for the 1996 elections.
