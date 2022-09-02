Steuben County came one step closer to regulating where adult entertainment businesses can locate after action Wednesday by the Steuben County Plan Commission. Planners recommended the zoning ordinance be amended to only allow adult entertainment businesses be located in industrial areas in county jurisdiction.
Latest News
- Steuben REMC hitting homes soon
- Ridenour Acres ready to open for 10th season
- 91st Annual Free Fall Fair features family fun
- Costs to repair drive-in yet to be determined
- Hike to show Merry Lea woods after dark
- Ball State receives grant for low-income, high-potential students
- looking back angola
- ‘Wednesday’ EPs Say Netflix Series Retains That ‘Addams Family’ Humor
Most Popular
Articles
- $3 million in TIF dollars will benefit new development
- Police investigate apparent murder-suicide
- Auburn Crossing to feature Chipotle
- Citizens helping police in Wawaka
- Three injured in Saturday night crash
- Kendallville woman injured after collision with train
- Hamilton bar prepares to greet holiday with signature beer
- KPD investigating Sunset Park suicide
- Central Noble looks to move education forward
- Area shelters struggling to keep up with demand
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest News
- Steuben REMC hitting homes soon
- Ridenour Acres ready to open for 10th season
- 91st Annual Free Fall Fair features family fun
- Costs to repair drive-in yet to be determined
- Hike to show Merry Lea woods after dark
- Ball State receives grant for low-income, high-potential students
- looking back angola
- ‘Wednesday’ EPs Say Netflix Series Retains That ‘Addams Family’ Humor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.