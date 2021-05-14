25 years ago
• A boat of yacht-like proportions once intended for Lake James is being used for the newest attraction at Fun Spot Amusement Park this season. Alec’s Arc, named for Alec Trine, 2, is set to sail at the park this season, park owner Sheri Trine said.
