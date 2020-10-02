25 years ago
• The cost of providing police protection during the Aug. 26 rally of the Ku Klux Klan in downtown Angola was approximately $12,000 for Steuben County, Angola and Indiana State Police departments, said a report compiled by Sheriff Lawnie “Mike” McClelland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.